3 more COVID-19 deaths; 112 new cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 594.

These patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Female 75 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara August 20 Male 62 Demerara-Mahaica August 20 Male 54 Essequibo Islands-West Demerara August 20

Meanwhile, some 112 persons have tested positive for the deadly virus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is now 24,336.

But only 1378 of these are currently active cases including 16 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1362 in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also six persons in institutional quarantine.

So far, some 22, 364 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.