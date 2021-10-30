3 more COVID-19 deaths, 104 new cases recorded

Three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died, according to the Health Ministry.

This now takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic in Guyana to 913.

These patients were admitted with COVID-19 like symptoms but died while receiving care at our medical institutions. Samples were taken at the time of admission which subsequently returned positive tests.

The details on the latest fatalities are below:

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH VACCINATION STATUS Female 58 East Berbice-Corentyne October 27 Unknown Female 75 Demerara-Mahaica October 30 Unvaccinated Male 86 Demerara-Mahaica October 29 Unknown

Meanwhile, another 104 persons have contracted the deadly disease.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country is now 35,548.

But only 2,840 of these are currently active cases including 17 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 2,823 persons in either home or institutional isolation.

There are also eight more persons in institutional quarantine.

To date, some 31,795 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.