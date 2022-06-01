3-month-old girl among 3 new Covid deaths recorded

Three more individuals who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,237.
|SEX
|AGE
|REGION
|DATE OF DEATH
|Vaccination Status
|Male
|41
|Demerara – Mahaica
|May 30
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|71
|East Berbice-Corentyne
|May 31
|Unvaccinated
|Female
|3 Months
|Demerara-Mahaica
|May 31
|Unvaccinated
Meanwhile, the country recorded 206 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 64,969.
There are three persons in the ICU, 26 in institutional isolation, 748 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.
Recoveries stand at 62,955.