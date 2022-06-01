3-month-old girl among 3 new Covid deaths recorded

Three more individuals who were infected with the novel coronavirus have died, taking the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 1,237.

SEX AGE REGION DATE OF DEATH Vaccination Status Male 41 Demerara – Mahaica May 30 Unvaccinated Female 71 East Berbice-Corentyne May 31 Unvaccinated Female 3 Months Demerara-Mahaica May 31 Unvaccinated

Meanwhile, the country recorded 206 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives detected to date to 64,969.

There are three persons in the ICU, 26 in institutional isolation, 748 in home isolation, and six in institutional quarantine.

Recoveries stand at 62,955.