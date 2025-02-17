3 maternal deaths recorded for 2025 so far – Dr Anthony

Three maternal deaths have been recorded for the year so far, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony disclosed to the National Assembly on Monday.

The incidents occurred at the Port Mourant in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Charity in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), and Bartica in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The minister shared the information in response to questions posted by Opposition Member Dr Karen Cummings. However, Cummings – a former minister of health under the APNU+AFC administration – was seeking answers in relation to maternal deaths at the New Amsterdam and Suddie Hospitals.

But Dr Anthony pointed out that there were no maternal deaths recorded at those facilities for the year.

Providing more information on the three maternal deaths this year, the minister explained that one of the patients died as a result of a ruptured artery, another patient suffered from cardiogenic shock, while the other had severe anemia which resulted in a number of complications including sepsis and multiorgan failure.

However, the Health Minister revealed that over the years, there has been a decline in maternal deaths countrywide.

He explained to the House that maternal death is defined as a death of patient while pregnant or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of duration and site of the pregnancy from any cause related to or aggravated by the pregnancy and its management, but not by accidental or incidental causes.

Based on this explanation, he said there are two categories of deaths: direct obstetrics death or indirect obstetrics death.

Under obstetrics deaths, he said there were 20 in 2018, 23 in 2019, 17 in 2022, 17 in 2023, and 14 in 2024.

“It is going to improve further. Not only are we training more people, we are giving them the equipment that they need and we are providing better conditions for them to work,” Dr Anthony said, adding that the government has been installing operating theatres countrywide to help with patients who would been a cesarean section (C-section).

The minister also disclosed that in 2015 under the APNU+AFC administration, there were 690 medical practitioners in the country whereas in 2023, this number increased to 1382.

