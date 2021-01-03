3 killed on Berbice roadway in first 2 days of 2021

Three persons have lost their lives on the roads in Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), within the first two days of the New Year.

The first accident occurred at 04:00h on New Year’s Day on the West Coast of Berbice, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice), and the second, which occurred at about 18:00h on January 2, at Line Path, Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), took the lives of two persons.

Dead are 27-year-old Parmanand Kalamadeen of Woodley Park, West Coast Berbice; 36-year-old Nimrod Persaud and 26-year-old Thurman Megnat, both of Line Path.

According to the Police, the Line Path, Corentyne accident occurred on Saturday evening on the public road and involved motor car PYY 7581 driven by a 38-year-old businessman of Number 76 Village, Corentyne, and motor car PLL 4090 driven by Megnat, 26, of Lot 12 Line Path.

Reports are that PYY 7581 was proceeding north along the western drive lane while PLL 4090 was proceeding south along the eastern drive lane. The driver of PYY 7581 alleged that as he was in the process of passing PLL 4090 the said car swerved into his lane and collided head-on.

As a result of the collision, both drivers and Persaud received injuries about their bodies and were all taken to Skeldon Public Hospital where Megnat and Persaud were pronounced dead on arrival. The businessman’s condition was regarded as stable. A breathalySer test was conducted on him and no trace of alcohol was detected.

Police have since launched an investigation.

Meanwhile, on Friday morning a taxi driver, Parmanand Kalamadeen, slammed into a fence along the Number 42 West Coast Berbice Public Road, Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice).

It was the first reported road death for 2021. Police said the accident occurred at about 04:00 on New Year’s morning.

According to the Police, Kalamadeen was driving motor car HC 8700 at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the said vehicle. Kalamadeen was later pulled out of the car in an unconscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His 22-year-old wife, Lorina John, said she last spoke with her husband at about 02:00h on New Year’s morning. According to her, at about 02:00h on New Year’s Day, he received a telephone call and indicated that he had to make a trip to Georgetown (55 miles away).

“And he left and I didn’t see him back,” the grieving woman said. The mother of two is said to be expecting her third child later this week.

“They say he sway from a pig, we don’t know, we are just hearing what people are saying. When we go, all his money gone, his bag, his phone – everything gone. When I go in the mortuary and see him lie down on the bed he don’t have no scratch on him only the windscreen fall and damage a piece of his hand,” the dead man’s mother, Jaclyn O’Neal, told this publication. Reports are that the car was also vandalised.

Police are also investigating that accident. (Andrew Carmichael)