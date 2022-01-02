3 injured in separate wounding incidents on New Year’s Day

Three persons are now nursing injuries from separate incidents on New Year’s Day.

The first occurred sometime around 16:30 hours at Muritaro, Upper Demerara River, Region 10, on Saturday during which 45-year-old logger, Lloyd Charter, was shot in his back with an arrow.

Reports are that Charter and the suspect have ongoing issues stemming from the suspect assaulting the victim’s wife about five years ago. The suspect would often hurl abusive and threatening remarks at the couple whenever he sees them.

On Saturday, Charter was paddling his boat in the Demerara River passing the suspect’s home when he heard someone paddling quickly behind. He looked around and observed that it was the suspect who was encroaching upon him.

The victim continued paddling and immediately after he felt something strike him and felt a burning in his back which turned out to be an arrow that was stuck to his left side abdomen protruding with a metal object at the front.

He looked around and saw the suspect with a bow in his hand and he asked him why he shot him. The suspect did not reply but only turned around his boat and paddled in the opposite direction and made good his escape.

The victim then paddled to a nearby residence where he sought assistance and was then escorted to the Linden Hospital Complex with the pointed metal protruding through the left side of his back. He has immediately admitted a patient to undergo surgery. His condition is listed as stable but serious.

The investigation is ongoing as police hunt for the suspect.

Meanwhile, police in Wakenaam Island, Essequibo River, have arrested a 32-year-old man who assaulted stabbed and bit a young man after he refused to repair the suspect’s motorcycle.

This incident occurred at about 19:30 hours at Bell Plane, Wakenaam Island.

It was reported that 21-year-old Steve Persaud and others were sitting under their house when the suspect approached the young man, and asked him to repair a motorcycle throttle cable.

Persaud refused and as a result, an argument ensued. The suspect then armed himself with a knife and stabbed the victim several times causing him to receive injuries to his left elbow, right stomach and right side thigh. He also received a bite to his left thigh in the ensuing melee.

The injured man then fell to the ground where he was later picked up in a conscious state and rushed to the Wakenaam Cottage Hospital where he was seen, examined, treated and referred to the Suddie Public Hospital for further medical attention.

The matter was reported to the police and the suspect was arrested and placed into custody.

Later Saturday night at around 21:00 hours, 23-year-old Joel Rose of Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara, was attack during a confrontation with the suspect, a 40-year-old mechanic.

The incident occurred at Parika First Koker, East Bank Essequibo, where Rose accompanied his girlfriend, her mother and the suspect to visiting relatives at Parika Salem.

Whilst there, however, Rose and his girlfriend had a misunderstanding which led to an argument and altercation during which the suspect intervened and shoved him into a concrete wall.

Rose claimed that he and the suspect had an exchange of words and he subsequently exited the yard but was pursued by the suspect who accosted him in the vicinity of Parika First Koker, where the suspect picked up a GT beer bottle from the roadside and dealt the victim a lashed to his face causing him to receive injuries.

The suspect used the remains of the broken bottle and chopped the victim twice on his mouth.

An injured Rose managed to flee the area and was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor on duty, treated and sent away in a stable condition.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations are underway.