3 injured after car slams into utility pole

Three men had to seek medical attention after the car in which they were travelling lost control and slammed into a utility pole at Buxton Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), on Sunday evening.

Those injured are the driver, Dennis Basdeo, 24, and two occupants: 33-year-old Shameer Yasim and 23-year-old Bhupendra Harrichand.

Based on reports received, at about 22:00h on Sunday, motorcar bearing registration number PWW 885 was proceeding along the Buxton Public Road at a fast rate of speed, when the driver reportedly lost control and collided with a utility pole.

As a result of the collision, the driver and the occupant received injuries about their bodies.

hey were reportedly assisted from the wrecked motorcar by members of the Guyana Police Force and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where they were treated and admitted patients.

Basdeo reportedly sustained injuries to the neck and a broken left foot while Shameer Yasim suffered a broken left hand and a broken right foot. In addition, Harrichand is also nursing a broken left foot.

An investigation was launched into the accident.