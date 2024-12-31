3 houses destroyed in Louisa Row fire

A fire of so far unknown origin during the wee hours of today destroyed three houses at Louisa Row, Georgetown, belonging to 69-year-old Leroy Sumner, a landlord.

One of the houses was occupied by his brother, Patrick Sumner, another by 65-year-old Yvette Prescott, while the third was occupied by himself.

The landlord recalled feeling an unusual heat penetrating his bedroom at around 02:00hrs and upon investigating, he observed that one of the houses was on fire.

He tried to house the fire with buckets of water until the Fire Service arrived. Despite the efforts of the Fire Service, all the houses and its contents were destroyed.

Nevertheless, the tenants managed to escape without injuries.

This publication understands that the fire started in Patrick’s house.

The landlord estimates his losses to be over $7M.

--- ---