3 hospitalised after suspected poisoning

Three persons were Monday evening rushed to a public hospital in Berbice after suspected poisoning.

A mother and her two children, ages 1 and 4, consumed water on Monday afternoon at their Number 64 Village, Corentyne home.

Shortly after, they fell ill.

At around 19:00hrs, their conditions worsened and as such, they were taken to the hospital.

The mother and her four-year-old child are listed as stable.

However the one-year-old is said to be in a critical condition.

The family shared a yard with other relatives, however, they are reportedly not on speaking terms with each other.

The relatives told INews that the woman’s unemployed husband cannot be located since the incident.

They said the couple was involved in an abusive relationship.