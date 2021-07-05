3 hospitalised after motorcycles collide at Bartica

Three persons, including two teenagers, are now hospitalised following two-vehicular collision at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

The accident occurred at around 15:45hrs on Sunday at Fifth Avenue and Third Street.

Mark Griffith, 28, was riding motorcycle CJ3669 when it collided with an unregistered motorcycle driven by Ransford Williams, 16, along with pillion rider Jadon Joseph, 15.

According to the police, motorcycle CJ3669 failed to conform to a stop sign on the road and as such, collided with the unregistered motorcycle.

As a result of the impact, both drivers along with the pillion rider fell onto the road surface where they received injuries about their body.

They were all picked up in a conscious condition and conveyed to the Bartica Regional Hospital, where they were seen, examined, treated for their injuries and admitted.

Griffith and Joseph are hospitalised with laceration and trauma to their heads while Williams was referred to Georgetown Public Hospital suffering from injuries to the head and a broken left leg.