3 homes destroyed by falling tree in Laing Avenue

A total of 15 persons from three households are seeking alternative living arrangements after a tree collapsed and destroyed their homes in Laing Avenue, Georgetown.

The incident occurred on Sunday at around 08:00h during a heavy downpour of rain which was accompanied by heavy winds.

When this publication visited on Sunday, an occupant of one of the destroyed homes, Matthew Fraser, explained that he was in his bed when he heard a crashing sound.

Upon investigating, the man realised that the tree had fallen and that the branches had gone through the house.

“We were playing games on our phones and all we hear is the noise, and when we come out side all we see is the disaster in the yard,” he said.

One of the homes was completely destroyed by the fallen tree, while the other two received damages to the front and back sections.

“We lost everything; we were not able to save anything. Everything was broken up, we had to put all the damaged things including our TV, everything, outside,” one occupant said.

Fraser related that the tree had been in the yard for over 40 years and he was surprised that it came crashing down on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, following the incident, the families were visited by Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn and Georgetown Mayor Ubraj Narine, who promised to render assistance.