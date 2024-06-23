3 found dead in minibus stuck on Mabura Trail

Three persons were found dead this morning in a minibus that was stuck in a pothole along the Mabura Trail in Region 10.

Dead are the driver of the minibus, Leon Achee, along with occupant, Refa Bovell, of Linden. The other deceased individual has not yet been identified, according to the police.

The discovery was made at about 09:40hrs today at 28 Miles, Mabura Trail.

The scene was visited by the Commander of Regional Division #10, Superintendent Guy Nurse, along with a party of police.

Based on preliminary investigations, the police said the minibus (BAC 7350) appeared to have been stuck in a deep pothole with the rear of the vehicle submerged.

At the time of the discovery, the vehicle’s engine was on and all windows were locked.

Police suspect that the victims had slept in the bus the entire night.

The bodies of three deceased were examined for marks of violence but none were seen on the exposed parts of their bodies.

“No foul play suspected,” the police said however further investigations are ongoing.

