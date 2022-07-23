3 ex-prisoners benefit from “Fresh Start” initiative

Another three ex-prisoners have benefitted from an initiative by the Home Affairs Ministry titled “A Fresh Start” that is being managed by the Guyana Prison Service.

The Fresh Start programme not only addresses the needs of ex-offenders transitioning from incarceration back into society, but it also gives former offenders a chance to chart their own professional paths.

To this end, Alvin Rudder was the recipient of a complete kit of carpentry tools and equipment; Shemroy King received a comprehensive joinery kit; while Naomi Adams, a cosmetologist by profession, was the beneficiary of a complete cosmetology kit.

Meanwhile, at the presentation ceremony held at the Prison Headquarters boardroom on Friday, Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot said the “Fresh Start” programme has already demonstrated some success to meet the overwhelming needs of individuals leaving correctional facilities during their transition from prison to the community.

“So, we want to make sure we are doing more than just providing training programmes in the prison. We give you a tangible means once you are released to make steps in the right direction of making good and clean income for yourself and become marketable,” Elliot said.

Additionally, Officer in Charge of Prisons’ Welfare and Corrections Marielle Bristol-Grant said that the “Fresh Start” initiative was conceptualised to help reintegrate inmates with the community and their families.

The ex-prisoners were considered for the “Fresh Start Toolkit” based on a number of qualifying criteria while in prison, which included participation in training programmes, conducting reviews, family support, and a post-release plan.