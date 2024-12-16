Dr Balwant Singh Hospital employees charged for embezzlement

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Shivannie Guyadeen, a 23-year-old female from Lot 716 Belle West, Canal #2 Polder, West Bank Demerara, was charged today (Monday) for ‘Larceny by Clerk or Servant’, Contrary to Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, committed on Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Inc. which occurred between 2024-02-19 and 2024-12-19.

Guyadeen is accused of Larceny of $14,307,000. She appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #3, before Her Worship Fayabo Azore where the charge was read to her. She pleaded ‘not guilty’, and was placed on $500,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to 27th January 2024 for statements.

Kimberly Meenawattie Prasad, a 21-year-old female resident of Foulis Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara, was charged today (Monday) for Larceny by Clerk or Servant, Contrary to Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01 committed on Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital Inc. which occurred between 2024-02-12 and 2024-12-21 to wit $1,070,000.

She appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #3 before Her Worship Ms. Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to her. She pleaded Not Guilty and was placed on $250,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to 27th January 2024 for statements.

Randy Persaud, a 23-year-old resident of La Grange, West Bank Demerara was also charged today (Monday) for Larceny by Clerk or Servant, Contrary to Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01, committed on Dr. Balwant Singh’s Hospital Inc. which occurred on 2024-05-19 to wit $180,000.

He appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #3 before Her Worship Ms. Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to him. He pleaded not guilty and was placed on $75,000 bail. The matter was adjourned to 27th January 2024 for statements.

Randy Persaud and Shivannie Guyadeen, were also charged jointly for Larceny by Clerk or Servant, Contrary to Section 184 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01 committed on Dr Balwant Singh’s Hospital Inc. which occurred on 2024-03-28 to wit $234,000.

They appeared at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court #3 before Her Worship Ms. Fabayo Azore where the charge was read to them. They were not required to plea and were placed on $75,000 bail, each. The matter was adjourned to 27th January 2024 for statements.

