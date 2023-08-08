3 die in 2-vehicle smash-up at Craig EBD  

Three persons have lost their lives following a 2-vehicle smash-up at Craig Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD) on Monday evening.

Dead are Eric Christopher Thomas, 60; Annette Williams, 56, and Lynette Chapel all of Charity Squatting Area, Essequibo Coast, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam). In addition, two children- ages 13 and 17 were also injured in the accident.

According to the police, the accident involved a motorcar bearing registration number, PPP 3034 that was at the time being driven by a 57-year-old resident of Mon Repos Pasture, East Coast Demerara and a motor lorry, GYY 9560, being driven by a 21-year-old of Mocha Arcadia, EBD.

Investigations revealed that the driver of the motorcar reportedly made a ‘U-Turn’ and ended up in the path of the motor lorry thus causing a collision.

As a result, all of the occupants of the car received injuries on their bodies. They were all taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where Thomas and Williams were pronounced dead while Chapel succumbed while receiving treatment.

Both drivers are presently in Police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.

