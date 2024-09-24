3 detectives complete degree in legal support of national security

Three detectives of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) recently completed their specialist degree in legal support of national security at the Rostov Law Institute under the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia.

The three detectives, who completed this rigorous six-year programme (for higher of education), which spanned from 2018 to 2024 and focused on Criminal Law with a minor in preliminary investigation, are Deputy Superintendent Eon Alonzo, Female Sergeant Purnima Seepaul and Sergeant Leroy Carroll.

According to a release from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the programme, designed to prepare students for the complexities of legal support in national security, emphasised both theoretical knowledge and practical application.

During the course of the programme, Alonzo, Seepaul and Carrol would have been exposed to comprehensive coursework which covered the various laws, forensic science, terrorism, national security, investigation and prevention of various crimes, administration, management, crime and criminology alongside specialised training in areas such as information security, information technology, prevention of corruption as well as tactical and weapons training.

The statement stated that tailored for contemporary challenges in law enforcement, these robust and diverse sets of skills acquired by the three graduates now enable them to effectively navigate the legal frameworks that govern national security as well as equip them with essential skills and knowledge for their roles as law enforcement officers.

With this degree, the three detectives are now poised to take on more significant roles within the GPF, as it has not only prepared them for immediate challenges but also positioned them as future leaders in ensuring national safety and compliance with all legal and ethical standards.

As they resume their careers, armed with advanced knowledge and practical experience, these detectives exemplify the commitment required by the GPF to enhance public safety and uphold justice in Guyana’s ever-evolving and increasingly complex security landscape.

