Three persons are now dead while others are battling for their lives following a freak storm at Jawalla, Upper Mazaruni, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

INews understands that a group of persons were involved in an activity in the village when the storm hit, causing several trees to fall.

As a result of the falling trees, some persons were injured while others died.

Those who died have been identified as Selina Hope, Godfrena Fredericks and Celeste Albert.

This is a developing story…

