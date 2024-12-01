3 dead in head-on collision at St Cuthbert’s Mission

A woman, her daughter and her granddaughter were killed in a two-vehicle collision on the St Cuthbert’s Mission trail at about 18:30h on Saturday evening.

Dead are Olive Andrews, age 63 years; Athena Andrews, age 29 years; and 7-year-old Emma Andrews.

The accident involved motor car #PXX 4949, owned and driven at the time by Josh Simon, of St Cuthbert’s Mission, and motor car #PAE 5140, driven by Fidell also of St Cuthbert’s Mission.

According to police reports, the motor cars were travelling in opposite directions along the trail when they collided head-on with each other.

The three victims were passengers in one of the vehicles. They were pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by a doctor from St Cuthbert’s Mission Health Centre.

The other persons who were injured in the collision were rushed to the Diamond Hospital for minor injuries.

Investigation continues.

--- ---