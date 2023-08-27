3 dead, 2 injured in horrific Mahaica accident

Three persons are now dead and two others hospitalised in serious condition following a horrific crash on the Unity Public Road, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, on Saturday night.

The dead persons have been identified as: 21-year-old Elijah Pellew of Lot 38 Unity, Mahaica; 21-year-old Raymond Rose of Lot 57 Supply, Mahaica; and 19-year-old Shawn Persaud of Huntley, Mahaicony, ECD.

According to the police, the accident at about 22:04h on Saturday. It involved a motorcycle, two motorcars and a motor lorry.

Reports are that motor car PGG 9823, in which Shawn Persaud was an occupant along with two others, was proceeding East on the northern driving lane of Unity public road while motor car PAD 171 was proceeding on the opposite driving lane behind motor Lorry BMS 2 – both with one occupant (driver) each.

It was reported that the motorcycle with no lights on, driver by Pellew with Rose as a pillion rider, overtook motor car PAD 171 in the said direction and collided with the right side portion of motor car PGG 9823, which caused the car to spin twice into the path of motor car PAD 171.

The driver pulled left to avoid a collision and ended up in the southern driving lane parapet. As a result of the crash, the motorcyclist and the pillion rider were flung off the motorcycle, collided with the right side of the Lorry (BMS 2), before falling off the bike onto the roadway and receiving injuries on their bodies.

The occupant in the front passenger side of motor car PGG 9823 was pinned down, while the other occupant in the rear seat received injuries about his body due to the collision.

The motorcyclist, pillion rider, and the two occupants of motor car PGG 9823 were picked up by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital.

The motorcyclist, pillion rider and one of the occupants in motor car PGG 9823 were pronounced dead on arrival at GPHC by a doctor on duty.

The occupant in the car’s back seat (PGG 9823) was seen and examined by a Doctor who admitted him as a patient suffering from a punctured Spleen. The driver of motor car PGG 9823 was escorted to the Mahicony Cottage Hospital, where he was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted him as a patient suffering from Cerebral Concussion.

The drivers of motor car PAD 171 and motor Lorry BMS 2 are in custody.

Further investigations are ongoing.

