3 cops under close arrest as OPR probes shooting incident at Lethem

See below for a statement from the Guyana Police Force:

The Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) is looking into the circumstances surrounding the alleged shooting incident involving Lethem Police Station officers and two wanted suspects, Cortland Jones also known as ‘Buck’, and Rickford King, two Guyanese Nationals from Aranaputa Valley, North Rupununi. The shooting incident occurred on 2024-11-18 at around 12:30 p.m., in Pirara Village, Central Rupununi. OPR is also investigating the circumstances that led to Cortland Jones escaping from Police custody at the Lethem Police Station.

The two suspects were wanted by Police for more than two years for a series of cattle larceny offences, while Cortland Jones was also wanted for the murder of Aeriey Matthews in October 2022.

On the day of the incident, Police received information that the two suspects were seen riding a motorcycle on the Lethem/Kurupukari trail. The suspects were confronted in Pirara Village, Central Rupununi, and when attempts were made to apprehend them, they attacked the ranks with two choppers. The Inspector, who led the team, was chopped in the right hand. King was shot in the lower left hip, and Jones was shot in the left thigh.

Both men were arrested and taken to Lethem Regional Hospital and treated before being taken into police custody. While in custody, Cortland Jones was handcuffed to a wheelchair in the Enquiries office due to his injuries and he escaped from the Police at around 01:05hrs on November 20th, 2024.

Three ranks are currently under close arrest assisting with the investigation.

--- ---