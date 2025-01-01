3 charged with murder of Surinamese national

Three men were on Tuesday arraigned for the murder of 23-year-old Marciano Michel Nelson, a Surinamese man whose battered body was found in a trench at Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice two Sundays ago.

Charged are Nicholas Chinarine, also known as ‘Kakoo’, 24; Christopher Chinarine, 22; and Michael Anthony Brijjader, also known as ‘Mickey’,31, all of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice.

The trio appeared before Magistrate Tuana Hardy at the him Magistrate’s Court where they were not required to plead to the indictment charge which stated that between December 21 and 22, 2024, they murdered Nelson. They are set to make their next court appearance on January 24, 2025.

It was reported that the motionless body of Nelson was discovered in a trench at Bangladesh, Port Mourant with several marks of violence about his body. Following the incident, two brothers had confessed to killing Nelson and dumping his body in a trench at Port Mourant after they were reportedly promised a large sum of cash by a murder accused, who is currently on remand for the death of 18-year-old Parmand Pertab, also called “Mikey”, of Hampshire Village.

Pertab was attacked and killed by a vigilante group at Port Mourant after he an accomplice had robbed a goldsmith at the market.

The incident was caught on camera and showed a group of armed men inflecting injuries of a helpless Pertab, who collapsed and died shortly after.

Forty-three-year-old Seeindra Marimutoo, a poultry vendor called ‘Chicken Man’ of Portuguese Quarters, Corentyne was subsequently charged with the murder of Pertab.

It was further reported that Nelson was also part of the mob that attacked Pertab but he was not charged and instead became a state witness.

It is alleged that a relative of Marimutoo contacted the Rose Hall Town brothers to reportedly kill the Surinamese national for implicating him in the murder of the teen bandit. The brothers reportedly told detectives that they were promised payment when the murder suspect was released.

The brothers also took Investigators to the scene and pointed out where they dumped Nelson’s body.

Meanwhile, the Police have since arrested the sister of the murder suspect. Additionally, two other men, who had accompanied the brothers and witnessed Nelon’s murder, were also taken into custody. They were all subsequently released.

