3 arrested over fatal shooting of Linden vendor

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

At about 17:54 hrs yesterday, Calwyn Croal called ‘Brother Croal’, a 55-year-old Contractor of Blueberry Hill, Wismar, turned himself in at the Wismar Police Station (accompanied by his lawyer), as investigations continue into the alleged murder of Nigel Sommersall, a 56-year-old food stall owner from West Watooka and Wismar Housing Scheme, Linden.

Two other suspects — Jamal Fullington, a 22-year-old Construction Worker/Miner of Victory Valley, Wismar Linden, and Shaquan Miller, a 19-year-old Pork-knocker of Blueberry Hill, Wismar Linden, were arrested earlier yesterday (at 12:45 hrs) for questioning in relation to the alleged murder committed on Nigel Somersall.

Further investigations are ongoing.

