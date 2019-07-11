3 arrested for possession of bulletproof vests

Three persons have been arrested in relation to the possession of bulletproof vests, the Guyana Police Force said.

Ranks in “C” Division today arrested a food vendor on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), after a search of his premises unearthed, among other things, two bulletproof vests.

Police said the 41-year-old suspect is wanted for questioning in connection with two recent crimes.

Meanwhile, several days ago, ranks at the Berbice River Bridge checkpoint intercepted a motorcar and arrested two men, who had in their possession, bulletproof vests.

The GPF said a further search of one of the men’s home revealed eight bulletproof vests.

The suspect reportedly told the police that he imported the protective gear.

Police said these two suspects have since been released on bail, pending further investigation into the matter.