3 arrested following WBD armed robbery

Moments after committing a robbery at Recht-door-Zee, West Bank Demerara, three of the suspected bandits were nabbed while two remain on the run.

Based on information received, a woman of “A” Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown was in the company of two others walking along Recht-door-Zee Public Road when they were attacked by five men who were armed with cutlasses and a handgun.

The woman was relieved of her jewellery, cash, and mobile phone. After committing the act, the men fled the scene but according to police, three of them were arrested in La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara with the stolen items in her their possession.

The nabbed bandits are reportedly residents of Charlestown, Georgetown. Police have however, on the hunt for the remaining two suspects as investigations continue. The three in custody are being processed for court.