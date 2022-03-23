3 arrested after $6.3M worth of ganja found at Diamond

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the discovery of over 12lbs of marijuana at Diamond New Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The bust was made on Monday by officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), acting on information received.

During the operation, the officers discovered six parcels which were subsequently taken to the CANU Headquarters which the substance was weighed and confirmed to be the illegal drugs.

Three persons, aged 37, 42 and 47, have since been arrested.

CANU said the drugs carry a street value of $6.3M.