2nd suspect in “White Boy” murder arrested

Police have arrested the second suspect in relation to the murder of 23-year-old Patrick “White Boy” Fraser, who was fatally shot at Bagostown, East Bank Demerara on May 9, 2019.

It was only yesterday a 22-year-old resident of Diamond, East Bank Demerara (EBD) was charged with the murder of the young man.

In a statement today, police said its ranks searched the premises of a Westminster, West Bank Demerara (WBD) resident where a number of illegal items were found.

These included an unlicensed pistol, seven live ammunition, a small quantity of cannabis, and several pieces of electronic gadgets.

Three males were arrested and are said to be cooperating with investigators. According to the police, one of the suspects arrested was wanted for questioning in relation to the murder of “White Boy”.