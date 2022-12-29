2nd suspect in murder/robbery of Kaneville businessman arrested

Police have arrested the second suspect in the murder of businessman Shimron Adams.

In custody is 20-year-old Akelow Marshall of Independence Boulevard, East La Penitence, Georgetown.

The suspect was arrested in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) by ranks in the division, acting on information received that he was attempting to flee the country to Suriname.

Police have already arrested the prime suspect, Andrew Ridley, who was implicated by his girlfriend.

This publication had reported that woman, who shared an intimate relationship with the businessman, told investigators that she had knowledge of the planned crime and that her boyfriend executed the act.

She had also identified Marshall as the second suspect.

The woman said on the night in question, she recognised the suspects when they barged into the victim’s business place at Durban and Chapel Streets, Georgetown.

The 41-year-old man, who operated a liquor store, was killed on Boxing Night during a robbery.

The man who hailed from Macaw Drive in Kaneville, East Bank Demerara was attacked by two male suspects who were reportedly wearing surgical face masks, one of whom was also armed with a handgun.

According to Adams’s 29-year-old lover – with whom he was having an affair +, at around 21:30h on Boxing Night, she had gone to Adams’s business place, and at that time, the businessman was wearing a gold finger ring and one gold band, and had had a small bag hanging on his shoulder.

At about 23:30h, Adams closed his business place and started to pack items into a freezer.

About ten minutes later, Adams opened the shutter for them to leave from the bottom flat, and according to the woman, in the blink of an eye, the two suspects entered the building via the same shutter and ordered them to lie on the ground, and they complied.

The unarmed suspect then took off the businessman’s gold band and finger ring and ordered him to get up, which he did. She said the suspect then held onto the businessman’s shoulder bag and pulled at it, but Adams continued to hold onto the bag to prevent the suspect from taking it.

The suspect who was armed with the firearm then discharged a round at Adams, and it struck him in his right abdomen. He fell to the ground and remained unconscious, and was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The scene was processed by ranks from CID Headquarters, and one 9mm spent shell and one warhead were recovered.