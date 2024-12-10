2nd power ship arrives in Guyana; to add 60 megawatts of electricity to GPL’s grid

Days after it was reported that the second power ship is expected to arrive in Guyana this week, the utility company on Tuesday announced that the vessel is in Guyana’s water.

The power ship will make its way to the Demerara River where it will be docked and interconnected to GPL’s grid.

“Once connected, the ship will add 60 Megawatts of generation to bolster GPL’s generation capacity within the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System,” GPL stated.

The current peak demand is 187 MW, while the available capacity is 194 MW.

Last month, GPL signed a contract with the Joint Venture of Turkish-based Karpowership Global DMCC and Qatar-based UCC Energy International LLC JV, to charter a second power ship with a total installed capacity of 75 MW for two years.

In the first phase, the power ship will dispatch 60 MWs to the grid in approximately six weeks followed by an additional 15 MW, once works are completed on an additional transmission line.

The contract requires GPL to pay the Joint Venture 8.52 US cents per Kilowatt-hour (kWh) as a monthly charter fee for the new power ship and a monthly operation and maintenance fee of 0.98 US cents per kWh, based on electricity generated. Under the contract, GPL is also responsible for providing Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO) for the operation of the ship’s generators.

This second power ship will add to the 36 MW of electricity already being produced by the first floating power plant that is in the Berbice River.

--- ---