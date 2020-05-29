2nd person charged for murder of 68-Y-O security guard

The prime suspect in the murder of the 68-year-old security guard has been remanded to prison.

Jermaine DeJonge, 22, of Albouystown, Georgetown, was not required to plea to the indictable charge when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

The charge stated that on May 18, 2020, he murdered Magarett Dawson, who was a mother of six.

DeJonge is expected to make his next court appearance on June 25.

Only last week, a 17-year-old male was remanded to prison by Magistrate Dylon Bess for the murder of the woman.

The 68-year-old woman, a security officer, who was attached to the Professional Guard Service (PGS), had left home for work on the evening of May 17, but her body was found in the Le Repentir Cemetery the following day.

Dawson hailed from Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBE), but she had moved in with her daughter at Albouystown to make the commute to work easier.

The woman was laid to rest on Wednesday.