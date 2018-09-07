2nd Housing Expo slated for Dec. 2018 ─ Three-day event to be held at Prospect

Housing Expo is set to be held from December 28 to 30. This event is the second housing expo to be hosted by the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) and offers an excellent opportunity for housing developers to showcase full-scale models of housing solutions for low and middle-income earners.

According to the Department of Public Information (DPI), the date has been confirmed by Minister within the Ministry of Communities, Valerie Adams-Patterson-Yearwood and it was disclosed that the event will be held in the community of Prospect on the East of Bank Demerara.

Minister Valerie Adams-Patterson-Yearwood said that major infrastructural works are being undertaken in the community to ensure its readiness for the exhibition in December.

The CH&PA held it first ‘Housing Solutions 2017 and Beyond Exposition’ at Perseverance, East Bank Demerara, in May 2017. On display and for-sale were two single units and six duplexes. The expo was deemed a success with over 3,000 persons applied during the expo for units, DPI said.