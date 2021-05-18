290,000 packs of improperly labelled cigarettes destroyed by GNBS

The Product Compliance Department of the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) ordered the destruction of 290 cases (290,000 packs) of imported cigarettes in Lethem Region Nine.

The cigarettes, which were branded US Mild 1 and imported by a city business, were destroyed in an inferno at the Lethem dumpsite last Thursday in the presence of the GNBS Inspector stationed in the Region.

During routine surveillance inspections, the GNBS detected the sale of the cigarettes in the Lethem area and the product was subsequently examine for compliance with the Tobacco Regulations of 2018. The examination found the product to be not in compliance with labelling and marking requirements.

As a result, the aforementioned quantity of the non-complying product was seized by the GNBS and was prohibited from sale in Guyana. After a prolong period of storage, a decision was taken by the distributor in conjunction with the GNBS to destroy the item.

In light of this seizure and destruction, the GNBS strongly urges importers and dealers of cigarettes to become familiar with the Tobacco Regulations to ensure imported cigarettes are fully in compliance at the time of importation. Meanwhile, Inspectors of the GNBS will remain vigilant to ensure there is not a prevalence of noncomplying cigarettes on sale in the city and other outlying areas.

The GNBS monitors the labelling and quality of products to ensure consumer protection. In addition to Cigarettes, the National Standards Body monitors Domestic Electrical/Electronic Appliances, Weighing and Measuring Devices, Textiles, Garments, Footwear, Safety Helmets, Safety Matches, New and Used Tyres, Gas Stoves, Electrical Equipment and fittings, PVC Pipes, Furniture, Christmas tree and Decorative Lighting Outfits, Cellular Phones and Gold Jewellery.