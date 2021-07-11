29 new COVID-19 cases

Some 29 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard for today, this now takes the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana to 20,953.

But only 1408 of these are currently active cases including 11 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 1397 in either home or institutional isolation.

To date, some 19,053 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus.

See below for today’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard: