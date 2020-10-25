29 new COVID-19 cases; 15 in ICU

The Ministry of Health today revealed that 29 new novel coronavirus cases have been detected in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard today, the total number of confirmed cases in Guyana is 4,023.

However, only 904 of these are active cases. These include 15 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 889 persons in isolation.

To date, some 3000 persons have recovered from the life-threatening disease.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 119.

There are currently 38 persons in institutional quarantine.