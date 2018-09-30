29 arrested in Agricola, North Road during police raids

Twenty-nine persons inclusive of a female were this morning arrested following two police operations in Agricola, Greater Georgetown and North Road Bourda, Georgetown.

Those who were arrested are being questioned for various offences including possession of a firearm and its component, cocaine and marijuana. In addition, some are being question in relations to several arms robberies.

The Guyana Police Force in a release to the media stated that the operation was heading by a senior superintendent of police with the backings of 220 ranks. The operation was titled “Operation Restore Order”.

The police also confirmed that two motorcycles, a number of mobile phones and other items suspected to have been stolen or unlawfully attained were discovered and confiscated. Those arrested remain in custody as police continue their investigations.