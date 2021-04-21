29.8% decrease in serious crimes, 22.9% reduction in murders – Police

The Guyana Police Force (GPF), in a statement today, said it hopes to assure the general public that it is continuing to aggressively pursue its crime fighting strategies in the maintenance of its mandate of public safety and security.

These intelligence-led strategies include mobile, foot and bicycle patrols; roadblocks, raids and searches among others; along with the support of the Community Policing Groups.

According to the police, the constant operational activities have led to an overall decrease of 29.8% in serious crimes for this year so far, compared to the same period last year.

“There has been a 38.4% decrease in armed robberies where firearms were used by the perpetrators and a 47.7% decrease in armed robberies where other instruments were used. Murder has seen a 22.9% decrease with 37 to date this year compared to 48 for the similar period last year,” the police added.

Moreover, the GPF said recognising that criminal minded persons have been riding motorcycles and bicycles in their robbery attacks on citizens, extensive campaigns are ongoing in the Police Divisions to reign in and detain these vehicles and arrest persons where applicable.

The GPF said this has resulted in a number of motorcycles and bicycles being detained and which are being processed in terms of lawful ownership and other issues.

Moreover, the Force said countrywide operations by the its Narcotics Department have resulted in a total so far of 111 kilograms 11.4 grams of cannabis sativa (marijuana) and 267.2 grams of cocaine being interdicted and a number of persons were prosecuted.

“Notwithstanding the assiduous efforts in its crime fighting posture, the Guyana Police Force is reminding members of the public to remain security conscious as they go about their daily endeavours and urge that, in addition to other safety precautions, they seek to refrain from moving around with large sums of cash and avoid routines in their movements, wherever practical,” the GPF said.

The GPF further noted that it is looking forward to the continued support of the public who can “confidentially communicate tips and information” to the Force through the following numbers.

Headquarters-226-6978/225-8196

225-2700/225-6411

Region # 1-777-5007/688-7084

Region # 2-771-5004/774-4222

Region # 3-268-2338/2329

Region # 4 ‘A’-227-1149/225-3064

227-1270/227-1611

Region # 4 ‘B’-608-2284/ 2160251/0252/0253

Region # 4 ‘C’-229-2700-2750/2019

Region # 5-232-0313/232-0291

Region # 6-333-2151/333-5564

Region # 7-455-2222/2241/2238

Region # 8-638-8440

Region # 9-772-2087/2005

Region # 10-444-3429/444-3512/3297