28 years jail for Berbice man who murdered teen, attempted to kill shop owner

A Berbice man, who had to have a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether he was fit to stand trial, was on Wednesday slapped with a 21-year jail sentence for the murder of a teenager.

The man also received an additional sentence of 7 years and 4 months for trying to kill another person.

The incident occurred on December 21, 2022 at Timmers’ Dam in Mount Sinai.

Lester Eion LaFleur, who was 40 at the time, brutally murdered 15-year-old Carlos Leung of Timmers’ Dam. The incident occurred just outside of the teenager’s home.

LaFleur pleaded guilty to murder when the indictment was read to him at the Berbice High Court. Justice Zamilla Ally-Seepaul ordered a probation report before sentencing.

In recounting the incident as it unfolded, the trial judge said the court took into account the brutal way in which the murder was carried out.

The teen was leaving home to get his hair styled to attend his school party. He was on his bridge with his bicycle when he was attacked.

Justice Ally-Seepaul related that LaFleur attacked him with a knife and stabbed him.

The teen’s mother had rushed to her son’s rescue but LaFleur held on to the teenager.

The trial Judge also related that LaFleur then held the teen down in a trench with water for about 20 to 25 minutes. The entire ordeal was video recorded by residents, the Judge said.

She noted that in imposing sentence, the court took into account the fact that the murder was committed on a child who was just 15, by an adult who was 40 at the time, that the victim was unarmed, a dangerous weapon – a knife was used in committing the murder, and that it was committed in the presence of his mother, and other family members.

The Judge said under the circumstances the sentence would be 36 years.

However, the mitigating factors were that the accused did not waste the court’s time and offered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity, he had psychiatric issues, he expressed remorse and begged for forgiveness; for that two years were deducted.

Then, the fact that he offered a guilty plea, according to law, a further one-third of the sentence was deducted.

Additionally, a further two years was deducted for the time already spent in prison awaiting trial. The sentence handed down was therefore 21 years.

Additionally, LaFleur received a 7-year 4-month sentence for the attempted murder of Carl Singh. Singh was stabbed twice in his back on the said day.

Justice Ally-Seepaul in going through the facts noted that the two incidents were unrelated. However, she said Singh was at a shop along Timmers’ Dam making a purchase when LaFleur came up and asked him to purchase chicken for him and gave Singh $5000 but as Singh turned to go into the shop, he was stabbed by LaFleur. However, the man was able to run away.

But LaFleur pursued him and stabbed him a second time.

The accused later told the police that Singh troubled him and he stabbed him.

Singh who received two stab wounds to his back was hospitalised for a considerable period the Judge said and still suffers from those injuries. The Judge also pointed out that Singh said he could no longer do the work that he used to.

Initially, the sentence would have been 9 years but after the deductions were made, the Judge imposed a 7 year and 4 months sentence.

The sentences will run consecutively, meaning, the man will spend over 28 years in jail.

--- ---