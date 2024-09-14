28-Y-O man dies in early morning accident at Mahaicony

A West Coast Berbice man is now dead and three other persons are injured following a horrific accident in the wee hours of today.

The dead man has been identified as 28-year-old Collin Dowden of Lot 2 Belle Vue, West Coast Berbice.

The accident occurred at about 03:00hrs today on the public road at Cottage, Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara.

According to police reports, the incident involved motorcar #PJJ 2006, driven by Shakeem Booker, a 23-year-old from Seafield, West Coast Berbice.

Enquiries disclosed that the car was proceeding east along Cottage public road at a fast rate when the driver (Booker) lost control and ended up on the southern grass parapet, colliding with a concrete and mesh fence and then into a utility pole.

As a result of the collision, the driver and three occupants, namely Ron Robertson, age 36 years of No. 42 Village West Coast Berbice; Tyreece McDonald, age 17 years of Seafield, West Coast Berbice, and the now dead 28-year-old Dowden, received injuries about their bodies.

They were taken to Mahaicony Public Hospital, where they were seen and examined by a doctor on duty who pronounced Collin Dowden dead on arrival. The driver and two other occupants were treated and transferred to Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention.

Dowden’s body is at Bailey’s Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination.

--- ---