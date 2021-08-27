28-Y-O man among three more Covid deaths

The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced three more persons who tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have died. This takes the total number of deaths from the pandemic to 609.

The latest fatalities are a 28-year-old man, a 72-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman.

Meanwhile, the country has recorded 103 new cases of the virus, taking the total positives recorded to date to 24,967.

There are 22 persons in the ICU, 105 in institutional isolation, 1555 in home isolation and nine in institutional quarantine.

The number of persons who have recovered is 22,676.