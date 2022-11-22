$28.7M Swan Primary School commissioned

To provide equitable access to quality education to Guyana’s children, a $28.7M primary school was today commissioned at Swan village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, by Education Minister, Priya Manickchand, Local Government and Regional Development Minister, Nigel Dharamlall, and the Regional Democratic Council of Region Four.

The school was officially opened on September 5, 2022, with 109 pupils and six teachers.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Minister Manickchand underscored that the government will continue to deliver on its promises to ensure that all citizens have access to high-quality education in Guyana.

Meanwhile, Minister Dharamlall highlighted that the government remains steadfast in its efforts to ensure that all communities are developed adequately with schools and facilities with all of the amenities and utilities.

Prior to the establishment of this institution, students from the community had to travel to neighbouring schools at Yarrowkabra and Kuru Kuru.