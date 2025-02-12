$28.3M Blueberry Hill Health Centre opens in Region 10

In a major step toward improving healthcare access, the Ministry of Health has opened the Blueberry Hill Health Centre, a state-of-the-art facility valued at approximately $28.3 million.

This new health centre located in Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice), will provide expanded medical services to residents of Blueberry Hill and surrounding communities, ensuring quality, accessible, and free healthcare for all.

The facility is fully equipped to offer a wide range of primary healthcare services, including, maternal and child, chronic disease management, immunisation and vaccination programmes, family planning and reproductive health services, environmental health services, general outpatient services among others.

While delivering remarks, Health Minister, Dr Frank Anthony expressed that the opening of the Health Centre represents the Government’s dedication to improving healthcare access, reducing the burden on regional hospitals, and ensuring that residents receive timely and efficient medical care.

This facility will significantly benefit residents, reducing travel time for those seeking essential medical care and easing the patient load on larger healthcare institutions.

In attendance at this commissioning ceremony were Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr Gregory Harris; Deputy RHO, Dr Kenesha Samuels; Regional Chairman, Mr Deron Adams; Regional Executive Officer(REO), Mr Dwight John; staff members of the Linden Hospital Complex and other officials.

