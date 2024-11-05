$27M worth of ganja destroyed at Kimbia

Police ranks in Regional Division 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice) conducted a major narcotics eradication exercise in Kimbia, Upper Berbice River, resulting in the discovery and destruction of cannabis farms valued at $27,471,919.

The operation led to the discovery of two extensive cannabis farms. The first, measuring roughly four acres, contained approximately 6,000 cannabis plants, ranging from six inches to four feet in height, with a total weight of 6,600 kilograms. In addition, officers found 54.431 kilograms of dried cannabis on-site. The second farm, covering six acres, contained around 10,000 cannabis plants of similar heights and weighed 10,000 kilograms.

Several nurseries with around 50,000 cannabis seedlings were discovered. In total, Police estimated that there were 16,000 mature plants, 15,000 seedlings, and 54.431 kilograms of dried cannabis, valued at over $27 million.

Both farms, as well as the nurseries and makeshift camps, were destroyed by fire. Police collected samples from each farm, which have been lodged at the Mackenzie Police Station for further investigation. No one was arrested.

