$277.9M Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court commissioned

By: La’Wanda McAllister

Residents of Region One (Barima-Waini) will now have improved access to justice with the commissioning of the Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court, a state-of-the-art facility valued at $277.9 million. The new courthouse, officially opened on today, is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of the judicial system in the hinterland.

The modern facility includes a magistrate’s chamber, a fully air-conditioned courtroom, a witness protection room, and living quarters for the magistrate, ensuring continuous judicial services for the region. It also features a dedicated domestic violence and sexual offences court, designed to provide a private and supportive environment for victims.

During the commissioning ceremony, Chancellor of the Judiciary, Justice Yonette Cummings highlighted the importance of the facility in reducing barriers to accessing justice, especially for residents who previously had to travel long distances to attend court sessions.

“This investment is not just about a physical structure; it is about ensuring that justice is accessible to all. The days of makeshift courtrooms and lengthy delays due to travel constraints are behind us,” she stated.

Justice Cummings further emphasised that the court’s specialised features, particularly the domestic violence and sexual offences court, reflect the judiciary’s commitment to handling sensitive cases with care and confidentiality.

“The inclusion of specialised rooms ensures that vulnerable persons can give their evidence in a secure environment. This is a significant step in strengthening the judicial process,” she added.

The court’s living quarters for the magistrate will also ensure that judicial officers are stationed in the region, allowing for more timely hearings and reducing case backlogs.

The Mabaruma Magistrate’s Court is part of a broader initiative to improve legal infrastructure across the country. In recent years, new courthouses have been constructed in Bartica, Diamond, and Vigilance, all geared toward enhancing access to justice, modernising court services, and improving the working conditions of judicial officers.

In addition to the court’s commissioning, the Judiciary of Guyana also marked another historic moment with the unveiling of its first-ever Judiciary Flag, which will now be displayed at courts across the country.

The flag, featuring horizontal red, cream, and black bars along with the image of Lady Justice, symbolises the independence, authority, and commitment of the judiciary to upholding the rule of law.

Justice Cummings reaffirmed the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring that all Guyanese, regardless of location, have equal access to justice.

“Our judiciary is evolving, and we are making strides to ensure that all Guyanese, regardless of where they live, can access fair and timely justice,” she noted.

