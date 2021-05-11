$275M UG parallel road likely to be completed in 4 months

Reconstruction of the road that runs parallel to the University of Guyana (UG) is expected to be completed in four months, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill has indicated.

The 900-metre road, which connects the UG Road with Sophia, has deteriorated over the years.

As such, a $275M contract was awarded in December last year for the reconstruction of the roadway. The project was estimated to take eight months, with works beginning in January 2021.

During a site visit today, Minister Edghill expressed hope that the project will be completed on time.

The Public Works Minister also urged the contractors to honour their contractual obligations in ensuring the project is completed according to schedule and to proper standards.