$275M roadworks for Hague Backdam

Some $275 million will be invested to execute critical road and revetment works along the main access road in Hague Backdam, West Coast Demerara (WCD), Region Three.

President Dr Irfaan Ali during a community engagement in the area on Tuesday, said that the contract for the project, has been awarded and works will commence shortly.

The much-needed infrastructural works will bring relief to hundreds of residents who traverse the thoroughfare daily, as well as provide easier access to farms to transport produce.

“Because of the drainage on both sides of the road we now have to put a revetment of 200 metres. That is the priority now. As I said, every community in the country will benefit from streetlights we just need time to put these things in place,” President Ali told the residents.

Currently, the community’s Cemetery Road is under construction to the tune of approximately $34 million.

However, the residents are asking for works to be done on a dam, as well as additional works on a number of internal drains. They are also asking for the 165 acres community pasture to be reopened.

On the issue of the dam, the president said that as a priority, the government will be looking at the possibility of converting the dam to crusher run surface to give farmers access to more than 500 acres of land.

The president explained that currently, there are thousands of dams across the country that need attention to bring relief to farmers. Outside of that, there are massive road works being undertaken in communities across the country including Hague.

He noted that while some of those dams are being upgraded to crusher run surface, the government is investing in heavy duty machinery to maintain the dams, to ensure farmers can traverse especially during the rainy season.

“We have to have a proper maintenance plan and a monitoring plan. Once we have the maintenance and monitoring plan in place, we will be able to have the dams in better shape and better conditions more consistently. so, that is what we can do for now,” the Head of State said.

President Ali has assured that the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) will work on addressing the issue with the internal drains, while the Guyana Livestock Development Authority (GLDA) will return to the community to engage the cattle farmers.

Accompanying President Ali were Agriculture Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, Foreign Affairs Minister, Hugh Todd, Minister within the Public Works Ministry, Deodat Indar, Chief of Staff of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Brigadier Godfrey Bess and other senior technical officers from the respective ministries.