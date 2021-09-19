27-year-old shot several times during argument

A 27-year-old man was, early Sunday morning, shot several times about his body during an argument with two men on a motorcycle at D Field Sophia. Greater Georgetown.

The Police said the incident occurred at around 00:15h while the victim was standing in front of Odingo Shop on the southern side of the street. The two men rode up on a red and white motorcycle from east of D Field Access Road and approached the victim.

An argument ensued between them and the pillion rider then drew a firearm from the waist of his pants and discharged several rounds at the victim which hit him about his body.

After shooting the man, the two suspects rode away on the motorcycle and the injured man was picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPCH) where is underwent surgery.

His condition is regarded as stable though he sustained one gunshot to his chest, one to his thigh, one to his groin, one to his buttocks, one to his back and one to his lower abdomen.

Checks were made for the suspects but they were not located.

Investigations are ongoing.