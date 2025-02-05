27-Y-O woman charged over cocaine bust at CJIA

A’ishah Mckenzie, 27, of Lot 33 Savage Street North East La Penitence, Georgetown has been charged in relation to a cocaine bust at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) on Monday.

McKenzie appeared at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court where she pleaded not guilty to the offence of possession of 2.467 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking. She was refused bail and remanded to prison until March 5.

Reports are that officers of the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) were conducting a routine search on an outgoing passenger on flight BA2158 to Saint Lucia and onward connections to Gatwick International Airport London, when they discovered the narcotics in the possession of the woman.

