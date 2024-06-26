27-Y-O man charged for murdering wife

Neldon Neblett called ‘Jojo’, a 27-year-old porter of Best Village, West Coast Demerara, was charged today with the murder of his wife, Anuradha Khatoon called ‘Mama’, a 30-year-old vendor.

The accused appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weever at the Wales Magistrate’s Court, where the indictable charge was read to him.

He was not required to plea and was remanded to prison.

The case was adjourned to August 6 for report and the matter was also transferred to the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court.

The body of Khatoon was found in the living room of her Best Village home she shared with her husband and three children.

Based on reports received, Khatoon and the suspect—a fisherman—had been in a common-law relationship for the past five years, living together in Khatoon’s house along with her three children from a previous relationship.

On Saturday evening, the suspect returned home under the influence of alcohol and was scolded by Khatoon to “ease on the alcohol drinking.”

This resulted in a heated argument during which the suspect became enraged, armed himself with a knife, and stabbed Khatoon in the throat. As such, the injured woman collapsed in the living room area.

The woman’s 12-year-old son who was awakened by his mother’s screams immediately raised an alarm. She was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital (WDRH), where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

During an inspection of the body, one stab wound was observed to the throat.

Reports are that the suspect had been arrested twice for abusing Khatoon but was subsequently released on both occasions.

--- ---