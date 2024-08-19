27 NGSA students gets bursary awards from GAWU

The Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) has presented 27 bursary awards to children of union members who wrote the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examination earlier this year.

The simple activity, which took place at the Union’s Head Office in Kingston, Georgetown, on August 16, 2024, saw the children and their parents from among the GAWU’s various bargaining units receiving their awards.

Speaking at the event, GAWU’s President, Seepaul Narine, shared that the Union was happy to recognise the children’s hard work and successes. He congratulated the parents and their extended families for their contributions, recognising that they would have played a role in their children’s achievements. He added that the Union, like their families, was proud of the students’ successes, and he noted that GAWU places immense value on education.

Narine added that the bursary award was one of the several benefits the Union offers its members. He shared with the gathering that the GAWU remains committed to its members’ all-round welfare and well-being, and the bursary award presentation was one such manifestation. Turning to the students, the GAWU President shared that as they entered this new chapter of their academic lives, he urged them to continue to be diligent and committed to their studies. He shared that secondary school will be different, but hard work, dedication, and perseverance are important qualities to embrace along the journey.

Narine said, “…education is critical in today’s environment, and the fast-moving developments of today and tomorrow reemphasise the need for and importance of education.”

Given the situation in Guyana and the rapid expansion of opportunities, he urged the children to grab hold and, like their parents and others, contribute to the advancement of our country. He noted that the Union will continue learning about their progress in secondary school and anticipates seeing some of the awardees among the outstanding students at the CXC exams.

Three (3) awardees also received a double award. The GAWU Cooperative Credit Union Society Limited provided the second award. Students whose parents were also members of the Credit Union gave awards to the best-performing students at the Demerara estates, the Berbice estates, and the Union’s non-sugar bargaining units.

GAWU said it was pleased to organise the simple yet meaningful activity in recognition of the proud achievement of the students. “It is one of the highlights on the annual calendar of activities, and we are pleased to, in some way, contribute to union members and their families beyond the bargaining table,” the union said.

