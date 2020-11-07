27 new COVID-19 cases recorded; 11 in ICU

Guyana has recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases today, taking the total number of cases in the country upto 4484.

This is according to the Ministry of Health’s updated COVID-19 Dashboard.

Of these, however, only 837 cases are currently active, that is, 11 patients in the COVID-19 ICU and the remaining 826 cases in isolation.

There are some 40 persons now in institutional quarantine.

While the COVID-19 death toll remains at 134, the number of persons who have recovered from the life-threatening virus has gone up to 3511.

Meanwhile, some 21,754 persons have been tested for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

See below for full COVID-19 Dashboard