27 new COVID-19 cases; 1 in ICU

Another 27 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus from 209 tests conducted within a 24-hour period.

According to the Health Ministry’s updated COVID-19 dashboard on Sunday there are 603 active cases, and one patient is in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU). There are 580 in home isolation and 22 in institutional isolation. Two persons are in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll in the country is currently at 1271.

Of the 27 new cases recorded, four were from Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam), two more from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), 20 cases from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and the remaining one case from Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

There were no new cases recorded in the other six regions across the country within the reporting 24-hour period.